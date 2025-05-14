Competition Law Enforcement and Policy in Healthcare Markets: An Overview From Chile

This contribution provides an overview of competition law enforcement and policy in Chile’s healthcare sector over the past two decades. It explores the intersection between the development of private healthcare markets — particularly the ISAPREs system — and the increasing role the Fiscalía Nacional Económica (“FNE”) has played in addressing anticompetitive conduct, merger control, and competition advocacy. The document examines significant cartel cases involving pharmacies, physici

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...