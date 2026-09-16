Computational Antitrust for Complex Adaptive Markets

This article turns to the theory that computational antitrust presupposes. Every decision to structure market data — which agents, which relationships, which time periods — already assumes an account of how competition works, and without one authorities risk becoming expert at measuring whatever is easiest to count. Complexity economics, treating markets as complex adaptive systems, supplies that account: competitive processes leave traces in sequences of reactions, in the connections among

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