While the European Commission is seeking comments on how Apple should ensure interoperability with third-party devices, Damien Geradin shared his views on what options regulators have to promote competition between mobile ecosystems.

Featured News

CPI Talks on Mobile OS Interoperability

Dec 22, 2024 by nhoch@pymnts.com

Electrolux Fined €44.5 Million in French Antitrust Case

Dec 19, 2024 by CPI

Indian Antitrust Body Raids Alcohol Giants Amid Price Collusion Probe

Dec 19, 2024 by CPI

Attorneys Seek $525 Million in Fees in NCAA Settlement Case

Dec 19, 2024 by CPI

Italy’s Competition Watchdog Ends Investigation into Booking.com

Dec 19, 2024 by CPI

Antitrust Mix by CPI

Antitrust Chronicle® – CRESSE Insights

Dec 19, 2024 by CPI

Effective Interoperability in Mobile Ecosystems: EU Competition Law Versus Regulation

Dec 19, 2024 by Giuseppe Colangelo

The Use of Empirical Evidence in Antitrust: Trends, Challenges, and a Path Forward

Dec 19, 2024 by Eliana Garces

Some Empirical Evidence on the Role of Presumptions and Evidentiary Standards on Antitrust (Under)Enforcement: Is the EC’s New Communication on Art.102 in the Right Direction?

Dec 19, 2024 by Yannis Katsoulacos

The EC’s Draft Guidelines on the Application of Article 102 TFEU: An Economic Perspective

Dec 19, 2024 by Benoit Durand