A PYMNTS Company

CPI TALKS… with Dr. Michael Mandel

BY | March 30, 2026

In this edition of CPI Talks, we have the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Michael Mandel, Vice President and Chief Economist at the Progressive Policy Institute in Washington D.C. Thank...

In this edition of CPI Talks, we have the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Michael Mandel, Vice President and Chief Economist at the Progressive Policy Institute in Washington D.C.

Thank you for sharing your time for this interview with CPI.

  1. You have written about how emerging technologies reshape productivity and economic measurement. In the context of today’s renewed focus on tech industrial policy, how should policymakers think about the relationship between innovation, productivity growth,
...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
FTC Warns Tennessee Lawmakers of Potential Health Care Cost Surge Over Ballad Legislation
Fire Truck Price-Fixing Lawsuits Consolidated in Wisconsin Federal Court
Congress Eyes Unified Pirate Site-Blocking Bill After Supreme Court Copyright Decision 
Blumenthal Calls for Federal Investigation Into Sun Relocation Deal