CPI TALKS… with Dr. Michael Mandel

In this edition of CPI Talks, we have the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Michael Mandel, Vice President and Chief Economist at the Progressive Policy Institute in Washington D.C.

Thank you for sharing your time for this interview with CPI.

You have written about how emerging technologies reshape productivity and economic measurement. In the context of today’s renewed focus on tech industrial policy, how should policymakers think about the relationship between innovation, productivity growth,

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