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CPI Talks… with Jonathan Skrmetti, Attorney General of Tennessee

BY | August 27, 2026

In this month’s edition of CPI Talks, we speak with Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti about the states’ landmark verdict against Live Nation and Ticketmaster, the independent role of state...

In this month’s edition of CPI Talks, we speak with Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti about the states’ landmark verdict against Live Nation and Ticketmaster, the independent role of state enforcers in national antitrust litigation, and his vision for the next chapter of U.S. antitrust. 

1.  Tennessee helped lead the multistate coalition that secured an April 2026 jury verdict finding that Live Nation and Ticketmaster violated federal and state antitrust laws by eliminating co

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