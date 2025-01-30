A PYMNTS Company

Cryptocurrency and Digital Currency: Preserving the Difference

BY | January 30, 2025

While Central Bank Digital Currencies (“CBDCs”) are profoundly different from cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, the statement and enforcement of regulatory policies are increasingly in the same hands. This paper…

While Central Bank Digital Currencies (“CBDCs”) are profoundly different from cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, the statement and enforcement of regulatory policies are increasingly in the same hands. This paper presents a “diversity argument” suggesting that a diversified regulatory approach can better address various digital assets’ specific needs and risks, reducing regulation-induced correlations and ultimately contributing to a stronger and more secure financial system. W

...
