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Data-Driven Competition: Implications For Enforcement and Merger Control

BY and | March 19, 2026

This article develops an economic framework for assessing how data affects competition and merger analysis. The authors explain that data has ambiguous competitive effects because it can both intensify competition...

This article develops an economic framework for assessing how data affects competition and merger analysis. The authors explain that data has ambiguous competitive effects because it can both intensify competition — by improving products and increasing the value of winning users — and harm consumers by enabling surplus extraction through targeted advertising or price discrimination. The authors highlight the tension between exploitative and exclusionary theories of harm in data-rich markets

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