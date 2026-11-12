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Data Portability Between Individual Control and Data Sharing at Scale

BY and | November 12, 2026

The right to Data Portability exists in different forms. Article 20 GDPR introduced the Right to data portability, allowing data subjects to transmit a copy of their data from one...

The right to Data Portability exists in different forms. Article 20 GDPR introduced the Right to data portability, allowing data subjects to transmit a copy of their data from one controller to another. The effects of the right as laid down in the GDPR has been limited, yet data portability as a tool has still evolved both as a sectoral tool and as a horizontal market-shaping tool in the Digital Markets Act and Data Act. This contribution discusses the evolution of data portability and its role

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