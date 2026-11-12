Data Portability Between Individual Control and Data Sharing at Scale

The right to Data Portability exists in different forms. Article 20 GDPR introduced the Right to data portability, allowing data subjects to transmit a copy of their data from one controller to another. The effects of the right as laid down in the GDPR has been limited, yet data portability as a tool has still evolved both as a sectoral tool and as a horizontal market-shaping tool in the Digital Markets Act and Data Act. This contribution discusses the evolution of data portability and its role

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