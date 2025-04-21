A PYMNTS Company

Digital Decoded: Is There More Scope for Digital Mergers In 2025?

BY , , and | April 21, 2025

In recent years, the deal activity of digital firms has faced substantial scrutiny from competition authorities worldwide, in the face of extensive commentary that there had been a historical trend…

In recent years, the deal activity of digital firms has faced substantial scrutiny from competition authorities worldwide, in the face of extensive commentary that there had been a historical trend of under-enforcement. In response, competition authorities deployed broad and creative approaches to jurisdictional questions and adopted novel theories of harm which created a challenging and unpredictable regulatory environment – sometimes enough to stop a deal getting out of the boardroom. The co

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
EU Asserts Firm Stand on Tech Oversight Amid Scrutiny from US
Turkish Antitrust Authority Approves Tofaş Takeover of Stellantis Distribution Unit
Ohio Sues United Wholesale Mortgage Over Alleged Broker Collusion
Italy Reconsiders Digital Services Tax as US Tech Pressure Mounts