A PYMNTS Company

Digital Ecosystems and the Not (Yet) As Efficient Competitor Principle

BY and | March 24, 2025

This article cautions against the use of the “As-Efficient-Competitor” (“AEC”) Test in assessing conduct that may prevent competitors of becoming more efficient, particularly in the context of digital ecosystems. Reviewing…

This article cautions against the use of the “As-Efficient-Competitor” (“AEC”) Test in assessing conduct that may prevent competitors of becoming more efficient, particularly in the context of digital ecosystems. Reviewing the case-law of the European Court of Justice, we argue that an AEC Test should be limited to price-related conduct where cost structures matter. In sectors where innovation and product differentiation play a larger role, applying the test may lead to delayed enforceme

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
O’Melveny Expands M&A Team with Veteran Tech Deal-Maker
Italian Competition Authority Probes Alleged Antitrust Violations in Rail Sector
BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street Seek Dismissal of Texas Antitrust Suit
Live Nation Denies Wrongdoing but Agrees to $20M Shareholder Settlement