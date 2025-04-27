Digital Platform Governance In the Age of Artificial Intelligence

The rapid adoption of generative artificial intelligence (“AI”) has intensified existing challenges in digital platform governance. The complex interplay between technological advancement and platform regulation underscores the need for thoughtful trade-offs in regulatory approaches. The network effects, ecosystem dynamics, and boundary-blurring innovations characteristic of digital platforms increasingly challenge traditional regulatory frameworks. These challenges are examined through the

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...