A PYMNTS Company

Earned Wage Access: An Overview of Federal and State Regulation and Enforcement

BY and | May 28, 2025

The article explores the growing reliance on Earned Wage Access (“EWA”) products in the financial market, where many individuals live paycheck-to-paycheck. EWA allows employees to access earned wages before payday,…

The article explores the growing reliance on Earned Wage Access (“EWA”) products in the financial market, where many individuals live paycheck-to-paycheck. EWA allows employees to access earned wages before payday, with products generally categorized into employer-integrated and direct-to-consumer models. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has shifted its stance on EWA, initially not considering it as credit under the Truth in Lending Act, but later suggesting they might be consumer le

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
Spain’s Economy Ministry to Scrutinize BBVA’s Attempted Sabadell Takeover
Bipartisan Group of State AGs Press Congress to Nix 10-Year Moratorium on AI Laws
ACCC Launches Preliminary Inquiry Into REA Group Over Alleged Price Gouging
Swiss Firm Clariant Hit with €1 Billion Lawsuit Over Alleged Price Fixing