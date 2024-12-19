A PYMNTS Company

Effective Interoperability in Mobile Ecosystems: EU Competition Law Versus Regulation

BY | December 19, 2024

Interoperability has frequently been highlighted as a key element of policy reform aimed at addressing concerns over competitive dynamics in digital markets. In mobile ecosystems, the smooth integration of interoperability…

Interoperability has frequently been highlighted as a key element of policy reform aimed at addressing concerns over competitive dynamics in digital markets. In mobile ecosystems, the smooth integration of interoperability features is essential, as third-party devices and apps would otherwise struggle to function effectively within these environments. However, access to application programming interfaces may be limited due to privacy, security, or technical issues. Additionally, ecosystem orches

