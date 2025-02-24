A PYMNTS Company

Embrace The Chaos: AI Regulation in the US Remains in Flux

BY | February 24, 2025

The regulation of artificial intelligence (“AI”) in healthcare is, and will likely continue to be, in flux for the foreseeable future. A review of the U.S. regulatory landscape impacting AI…

The regulation of artificial intelligence (“AI”) in healthcare is, and will likely continue to be, in flux for the foreseeable future. A review of the U.S. regulatory landscape impacting AI reveals a patchwork of existing and emerging rules at both the state and Federal levels, variable definitions of AI, differing approaches with respect to regulation of AI development versus deployment, and a range of risks sought to be addressed. In addition, recent efforts by the Biden administration thr

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
UK’s Tesco Sues Norwegian Salmon Producers Over Alleged Price Fixing
Law Firm Withdraws Bid to Block Challenges to Blue Cross Blue Shield Settlement
EU’s Digital Markets Act Under Fire from US Lawmakers
Elizabeth Warren Urges DOJ to Scrutinize Disney-Fubo Deal Over Antitrust Concerns