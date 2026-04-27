Energy and Data Centers: Key Competition Considerations

Power supply is the lifeblood of any data center. Securing a viable grid connection is both essential and increasingly challenging, particularly in a number of jurisdictions (such as the UK and Ireland) where grid capacity is under severe pressure and connection queues stretch into the 2030s. Against this background, we highlight below a recent development in competition policy, whereby competition authorities are beginning to focus on energy supply and consumption as key parameters of competiti

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...