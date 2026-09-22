Europe’s Defense Investment Boom Demands a New Deal Playbook

Europe’s defense sector is entering a period of significant investment and consolidation as governments increase defense spending, technological innovation accelerates and policymakers seek to strengthen European industrial capacity. These developments are creating substantial opportunities for private capital, but the assets attracting the greatest investor interest are often those facing the greatest regulatory scrutiny. Competition law, foreign investment screening, export controls and sanc

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