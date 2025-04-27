Ex Ante Interoperability Regulation for Competitive Digital Markets: Contrasting the European Union, United Kingdom, and Australian Approaches

In this article, we explain the development of interoperability as an effective behavioral remedy for digital platform dominance, and contrast its inclusion in legal reforms in three (closely-related) advanced economy jurisdictions: the EU, UK, and Australia. In section 2, we explain what interoperability is, its development in European and Australian digital platform law and economics from the 1990s onwards, the curious lack of enforcement in the 2000s, and progress towards its development in t

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...