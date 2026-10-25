Exclusive Dealing Without Exclusivity: Screening Contracts, Loyalty Rebates, and the Limits of Antitrust Tests

Dominant suppliers do not often ask customers to sign an explicit exclusivity clause. They can achieve much the same result through prices, loyalty rebates, market-share discounts, all-unit discounts, or minimum purchase requirements. These practices are now commonly assessed through the As-Efficient-Competitor (“AEC”) test. We study them in a model in which a dominant seller screens a buyer who knows both the strength of its demand and the gains from trading with a capacity-constrained riva

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