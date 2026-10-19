Exploitative Portfolio Effects In EU Merger Control: From Mars/Kellanova to the Draft Merger Guidelines

This article examines the emergence of exploitative portfolio effects as a standalone theory of harm in EU merger control. Unlike the traditional exclusionary conglomerate framework — which targets foreclosure of competitors through bundling or tying — the exploitative theory posits that combining complementary branded product portfolios can strengthen a merged firm’s bargaining power vis-à-vis retailers, enabling the extraction of higher wholesale prices to the ultimate detriment of co

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