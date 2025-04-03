A PYMNTS Company

Facing the Conundrums: China’s Antitrust Policy Amid Geopolitical Shifts

BY | April 3, 2025

The influence of geopolitical tensions on antitrust enforcement across various jurisdictions has never been as pronounced as it is today. Recent actions by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (“SAMR”)…

The influence of geopolitical tensions on antitrust enforcement across various jurisdictions has never been as pronounced as it is today. Recent actions by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (“SAMR”) against several U.S. companies have been widely interpreted through this lens. However, SAMR has demonstrated a strong commitment to being perceived as upholding the principle of competitive neutrality, particularly against the backdrop of China’s intensified efforts to attra

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
Zuckerberg Pushes for Settlement Ahead of Antitrust Trial
EU’s Teresa Ribera Looks to Thread the Trans-Atlantic Needle on the DMA
Safran Poised to Secure EU Antitrust Approval for Collins Aerospace Deal
Siemens to Acquire Dotmatics in $5.1 Billion Deal to Strengthen AI-Powered Life Sciences Portfolio