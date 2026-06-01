FDA’s AI Acceleration Agenda: Preparing For Real-Time Trials, AI-Assisted Review, Bayesian Methods, and the New Sponsor Readiness Standard

This article examines how the FDA is moving from a traditional, document-heavy review model toward a more continuous, data-rich, AI-enabled regulatory environment — an approach that aligns with the Department of Health and Human Services’ AI Strategy. The practical implication is significant. AI should no longer be regarded as a back-office innovation or a data-science experiment disconnected from regulatory strategy. Where AI affects safety monitoring, dose escalation, endpoint assessment

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