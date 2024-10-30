Fixing the Fix: Updating Policy on Merger Remedies

Remedies are a critical part of merger enforcement and policy. Despite this, current policy on merger remedies lacks coherence and certain features work against the broader goal of vigorous merger enforcement that promotes competition and protects consumers. This article explains why merger remedies, especially divestitures, are in disarray. This is supported by growing evidence of failed divestitures; the unintended consequences of “litigating the fix;” a track record of experienced buyers;

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 35.173.238.138 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...