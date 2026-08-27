From Backroom Deals to Public Scrutiny: The Tunney Act’s Past, Present, and Future

This article traces the past, present, and possible future of the Tunney Act, from the backroom settlements of the 1950s and the Nixon-era ITT Affair that prompted its enactment, through IBM, AT&T, Microsoft, and the 2004 amendments, to the two matters now testing the Act’s limits: the HPE-Juniper consent decree and the DOJ’s mid-trial settlement with Live Nation and Ticketmaster. The authors show how history repeats itself — allegations of political influence over antitrust se

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