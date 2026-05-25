Healthcare Antitrust Merger Review: The Rise of the States Continues!

U.S. antitrust enforcement has been underdoing several significant changes over the past ten years, from changes in administration, to new merger guidelines, to new (and then old) Hart-Scott-Rodino Act rules. These changes are not limited to what enforcement looks like, but also who does the enforcing, as among the most significant developments has been the rise of the states in antitrust. Given that the healthcare sector represents approximately one-sixth of U.S. GDP and has been no strange

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