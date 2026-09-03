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How Private Commercial Law Supports the Tokenization of Real-World Assets

BY , and | September 3, 2026

Tokenization of real-world assets has shown great utility and potential. But tokenization needs to be effected through a structure that is workable under private commercial law.  That law is largely...

Tokenization of real-world assets has shown great utility and potential. But tokenization needs to be effected through a structure that is workable under private commercial law.  That law is largely embodied in the Uniform Commercial Code and gets us only so far before we turn to other law.  That other law may in some cases facilitate tokenization of real-world assets but not in others.

By Penny Christophorou, Edwin E. Smith & Todd Zerega[1]

 

We are living in an age of rapid technol

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