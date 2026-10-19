A PYMNTS Company

In Praise of Theories of Benefits

BY and | October 19, 2026

In this article, the authors open with a CEO pitching an acquisition to financiers on the strength of synergies nobody has documented. Drawing on more than twenty-five years of reviewing...

In this article, the authors open with a CEO pitching an acquisition to financiers on the strength of synergies nobody has documented. Drawing on more than twenty-five years of reviewing filings, they describe a self-reinforcing equilibrium in which parties treat efficiency claims as an admission of competitive concern and the Commission treats them as unsubstantiated; it has never formally cleared a merger on efficiencies alone. The Draft Guidelines’ encouragement of Theories of Benefits offe

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 18.97.14.80

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
New York Ski Mountain Sale Resolves Long-Running Antitrust Fight
Italy Fines E-Scooter Operators €2.7 Million Over Free-Ride Restrictions in Rome
Google Play Antitrust Lawyers Denied $85 Million Fee Request by US Judge
SoftBank Weighs $18 Billion Allied Universal Takeover