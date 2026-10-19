In Praise of Theories of Benefits

In this article, the authors open with a CEO pitching an acquisition to financiers on the strength of synergies nobody has documented. Drawing on more than twenty-five years of reviewing filings, they describe a self-reinforcing equilibrium in which parties treat efficiency claims as an admission of competitive concern and the Commission treats them as unsubstantiated; it has never formally cleared a merger on efficiencies alone. The Draft Guidelines’ encouragement of Theories of Benefits offe

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