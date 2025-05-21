Industrial Strategy and the Role of Competition – Taking a Business Lens

This article suggests a refreshed approach to industrial strategy by drawing on principles from business strategy. Recognizing the disruptive shifts in geopolitics, global trade and technology, it lays out ways that government can act more like a strategic business—focusing on areas of long-term attractiveness and competitive advantage, making deliberate trade-offs, and aligning actions across policy levers. The article is structured around the core questions central to both business and indus

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...