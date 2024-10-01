A PYMNTS Company

Intellectual Property Meets Artificial Intelligence

BY | October 1, 2024

As artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies advance, their integration into creative and inventive processes raises critical questions regarding the intellectual property (“IP”) framework. This paper summarizes the evolving dynamics between AI…

As artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies advance, their integration into creative and inventive processes raises critical questions regarding the intellectual property (“IP”) framework. This paper summarizes the evolving dynamics between AI and IP, focusing on the patentability of AI-assisted inventions, copyrightability of AI-generated works, and potential copyright infringement of content for training AI models and by AI generated outputs. Traditional IP laws, designed to protect

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 35.173.238.138

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
FTC Targets Oil Executive John Hess Over Alleged Collusion with OPEC
Chevron Clears Major Hurdle in Hess Merger as FTC Approves Antitrust Review
Germany Targets Microsoft in Latest Antitrust Action Against Big Tech
Judge Dismisses Antitrust Claims Against Thomson Reuters in Legal Search Battle