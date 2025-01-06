Italy Negotiates $1.55 Billion Deal with SpaceX for Secure Telecommunications Services

Italy is in advanced discussions with Elon Musk’s SpaceX for a significant telecommunications contract valued at approximately 1.5 billion euros ($1.55 billion), according to Reuters. The proposed agreement would see SpaceX provide secure communications services for the Italian government, including both encrypted telephone and internet services.

While the discussions are still ongoing, a final deal has not yet been reached. However, per a Reuters report, Italy’s Intelligence Services and Defense Ministry have already approved the project, signaling strong governmental support. Sources familiar with the negotiations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, provided these details.

The scope of the deal reportedly includes a wide range of services, primarily aimed at enhancing Italy’s telecommunications infrastructure. SpaceX is expected to provide encryption for governmental communications, both for regular operations and in critical situations. Additionally, the agreement would involve the provision of secure communication channels for Italy’s military operations, particularly in the Mediterranean region.

Furthermore, the deal outlines plans for the deployment of satellite services across Italy. These satellites would serve as a crucial tool for responding to emergencies, such as natural disasters or terrorist incidents, ensuring that the government has access to reliable communications during crises.

Source: Reuters