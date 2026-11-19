Labor market collusion has moved quickly from theory to enforcement. Since March 2025 the CMA, the European Commission, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Court of Justice have each reached a milestone: a first UK decision, a first EU cartel fine, a first U.S. jury conviction and a first ruling on no-poach agreements. National authorities, notably in Poland, have followed. This briefing compares the three systems, examines the Court’s Tondela judgment and reviews the unsettled economic

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