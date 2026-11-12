Mandating Access to a Dominant Platform’s Inferred Data: A Two Scenario Diagnosis

Dominant digital platforms increasingly face data-access demands to transfer the data they gather from their users to potential competitors. But the platforms typically are not required to provide the inferences their models derive from this data. This article asks whether, in the context of competition law precedent, an argument can be made for transferring the inferred data. This paper observes two distinct rationales, indispensability or restoring competition, and provides a provisional opera

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