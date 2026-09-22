National Security and Competition: Building Resilient Telecommunications Networks

Telecommunications networks are not ordinary hardware purchases; they are the platforms on which cloud services, artificial intelligence, energy grids, and increasingly defense communications are built, and vendor choice creates lock-in measured in decades. The author’s central claim is one of asymmetry: Huawei and ZTE built global scale from a domestic market effectively closed to foreign suppliers, while the restrictions imposed on them elsewhere have proceeded through published findings and

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