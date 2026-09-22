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National Security, Resilience and the Boundaries of Merger Control

BY | September 22, 2026

National security considerations are becoming increasingly important in economic policymaking. Their expanding economic scope is bringing them into more frequent contact with competition enforcement, with merger control providing a particularly...

National security considerations are becoming increasingly important in economic policymaking. Their expanding economic scope is bringing them into more frequent contact with competition enforcement, with merger control providing a particularly visible example. As national security policy increasingly encompasses economic security and the continuity of essential supply and capabilities, resilience has become part of that broader policy focus. In merger control, these considerations can point in

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