A PYMNTS Company

Navigating China’s 2024 Landmark Antitrust Judgments: Key Cases and Implications

BY and | April 3, 2025

China’s antitrust jurisprudence, though still maturing, has demonstrated remarkable progress in recent years. Courts have grown increasingly proficient in adjudicating complex antitrust disputes, particularly those involving digital platforms, and intellectual…

China’s antitrust jurisprudence, though still maturing, has demonstrated remarkable progress in recent years. Courts have grown increasingly proficient in adjudicating complex antitrust disputes, particularly those involving digital platforms, and intellectual property rights. The 2024 docket underscores this trajectory, marked by landmark rulings that clarify nuanced boundaries for “big data” abuse claims, platform policies, and antitrust judicial reviews. Drawing on our experience repres

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
Zuckerberg Pushes for Settlement Ahead of Antitrust Trial
EU’s Teresa Ribera Looks to Thread the Trans-Atlantic Needle on the DMA
Safran Poised to Secure EU Antitrust Approval for Collins Aerospace Deal
Siemens to Acquire Dotmatics in $5.1 Billion Deal to Strengthen AI-Powered Life Sciences Portfolio