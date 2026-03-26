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Navigating Strategic Partnerships In the Age of AI: Where Should Competition Authorities Draw the Line?

BY and | March 26, 2026

This paper examines how competition authorities should approach strategic partnerships in the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, where data, computing power, and technical expertise are key competitive inputs. As AI development...

This paper examines how competition authorities should approach strategic partnerships in the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, where data, computing power, and technical expertise are key competitive inputs. As AI development becomes increasingly capital-intensive and vertically integrated, partnerships among firms have become essential to innovation, risk-sharing, and market entry. However, such partnerships may raise concerns, particularly when the parties involved combine control over

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