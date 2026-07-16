Navigating the Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny of AI-Pricing Tools: Competition and Other Emerging Risks

This article examines the evolving legal landscape surrounding AI-assisted pricing systems. While these tools can generate efficiencies and other procompetitive benefits, regulators, courts, and lawmakers are increasingly scrutinizing how they operate, what information they use, and whether they preserve meaningful independent decision-making. The article reviews recent federal enforcement actions and emerging case law involving algorithmic pricing systems, including RealPage, Agri Stats, Duffy,

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