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Positive Collaborations: The Tools Available to Competition Authorities to Encourage Beneficial Interactions Between Competitors

BY and | March 26, 2026

Driven by a predisposition towards seeing competition as the solution to, and not cause of, economic and social challenges, competition law authorities have historically viewed interactions between competitors with some...

Driven by a predisposition towards seeing competition as the solution to, and not cause of, economic and social challenges, competition law authorities have historically viewed interactions between competitors with some skepticism, applying a default assumption that rivalry is better than collaboration and then choosing to permit – but scarcely encourage or require – co-operation where this default assumption does not apply. Nevertheless, this article explores the levers that authorities (an

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