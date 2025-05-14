A PYMNTS Company

“Product Hopping” and Pharmaceutical Life-Cycle Strategies: An Evolving Antitrust Frontier

May 14, 2025

This article examines the limited decisional practice of antitrust authorities in the European Union and the United Kingdom in respect of certain lifecycle management and product reformulations practices that regulators…

This article examines the limited decisional practice of antitrust authorities in the European Union and the United Kingdom in respect of certain lifecycle management and product reformulations practices that regulators term “product hopping.” These practices can raise antitrust risk, in particular where their object or effect is to delay or foreclose generic competition. Antitrust authorities in these jurisdictions have only scrutinized cases where these reformulations were coupled with oth

...
