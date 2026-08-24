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Recent Competition Developments in Australia

BY | August 24, 2026

This article provides a comprehensive survey of recent developments in Australian competition law, highlighting the country's most significant merger reforms in decades. The author examines the transition to a mandatory...

This article provides a comprehensive survey of recent developments in Australian competition law, highlighting the country’s most significant merger reforms in decades. The author examines the transition to a mandatory administrative merger review regime, the strengthening of substantive merger standards, continued cartel enforcement, and renewed efforts to address competition restrictions embedded in government regulation. Together, these developments illustrate Australia’s increas

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