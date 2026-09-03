Regulating Tokenization Between Innovation, Stability, and Competition

Behind crypto-assets often lies a misleading narrative that sets them against traditional finance, seen as more transparent and reliable. However, the real change taking place in financial markets is broader and less discussed: the progressive tokenization of financial assets. This is not a passing trend. Technology tends to move forward regardless of whether regulators and markets are ready for it, and tokenization is no exception. Its effects are likely to reach every part of the financial sys

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