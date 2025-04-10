Reshaping Competition Policy for the U.S. Airline Industry

The U.S. passenger air service industry has been deregulated for 45 years. Since then, the air transportation supply chain and structures of domestic and international markets have been reshaped through consolidation, technology, and globalization. This article suggests that we are at a turning point in domestic competition policy for airlines. The U.S. market has a vital need for multiple airline network and pricing models to support geographic and economic diversity across U.S. consumers. As a

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...