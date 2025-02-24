A PYMNTS Company

Rethinking Evaluation of Large Language Models in Healthcare

BY | February 24, 2025

Evaluating artificial intelligence (“AI”) in healthcare, particularly large language models (“LLMs”), requires a fundamental shift from conventional testing methods to comprehensive frameworks that assess real-world clinical impact. While AI systems…

Evaluating artificial intelligence (“AI”) in healthcare, particularly large language models (“LLMs”), requires a fundamental shift from conventional testing methods to comprehensive frameworks that assess real-world clinical impact. While AI systems demonstrate impressive performance in controlled research settings, their effectiveness often diminishes in actual clinical environments, highlighting a critical gap between laboratory evaluation and practical deployment. Drawing from measure

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
UK’s Tesco Sues Norwegian Salmon Producers Over Alleged Price Fixing
Law Firm Withdraws Bid to Block Challenges to Blue Cross Blue Shield Settlement
EU’s Digital Markets Act Under Fire from US Lawmakers
Elizabeth Warren Urges DOJ to Scrutinize Disney-Fubo Deal Over Antitrust Concerns