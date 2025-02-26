A PYMNTS Company

Self-Preferencing: An Economic Literature-Based Assessment Advocating a Case-By-Case Approach and Compliance Requirements

BY | February 26, 2025

Self-preferencing is widely perceived as a threat to competition. Within the European Union, it has led to prohibition decisions, such as the Google Shopping case in 2017, commitment-based decisions, such…

Self-preferencing is widely perceived as a threat to competition. Within the European Union, it has led to prohibition decisions, such as the Google Shopping case in 2017, commitment-based decisions, such as the Amazon case in 2022, and regulatory initiatives, notably the Digital Markets Act (“DMA”). Self-preferencing can be understood as a form of discrimination and manifests in two primary ways. First, a dual-role platform may prioritize its own services, potentially foreclosing rivals or

...
