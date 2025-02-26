A PYMNTS Company

Self-Preferencing in Adjacent Markets

BY | February 26, 2025

In past decades, gatekeeper companies such as Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, and Meta have continuously expanded their businesses into new industries beyond their core businesses. By diminishing user surplus when rival…

In past decades, gatekeeper companies such as Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, and Meta have continuously expanded their businesses into new industries beyond their core businesses. By diminishing user surplus when rival ancillary products are used alongside their monopolized intermediation services, these companies leverage their dominant positions in the primary market to favor their sales in the competitive adjacent markets. Such practice has become widespread and has raised significant antitrust con

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
Judge Dismisses Price-Fixing Lawsuits Against Major Tire Makers
UniCredit Seeks German Antitrust Approval for Commerzbank Stake
Brazilian Court Overturns Antitrust Regulator’s Order Against Itaú Unibanco
Qualcomm Wins Ninth Circuit Appeal in California Antitrust Case