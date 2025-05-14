Strategic Alliances in the Pharma Sector: An EU Competition Law Perspective

Strategic alliances in the pharma sector present distinct challenges under EU competition law. While often pro-competitive, these collaborations require a careful assessment under Article 101 TFEU, especially where they involve coordination between actual or potential competitors. This article focuses on purely contractual alliances and outlines the key antitrust considerations for such partnerships. It discusses the relevance and limitations of safe harbors under the Horizontal Guidelines, th

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...