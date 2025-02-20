A PYMNTS Company

Supply Chain Risks and Vertical Merger Enforcement

BY | February 20, 2025

This article explores the evolving stance of the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice toward vertical mergers, particularly in light of the supply chain uncertainties facing industries today. Historically,…

This article explores the evolving stance of the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice toward vertical mergers, particularly in light of the supply chain uncertainties facing industries today. Historically, the agencies viewed vertical integration as procompetitive, with the potential to generate efficiencies and lower consumer prices. Recently, however, the agencies have raised concerns that vertical mergers have the potential to disadvantage other businesses in the supply chain. A

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
Apple Pushes Back Against UK Regulator’s Proposed Browser Market Remedies
FTC Seeks Public Input on Alleged Censoring by Big Tech
Aviv Nevo Rejoins Cornerstone Research as Expert in Antitrust and Competition Policy
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Calls for DOJ Scrutiny of Disney-Fubo Deal Over Antitrust Concerns