Symmetry and the Sixth Force: The Essential Role of Complements

BY | December 12, 2024

More than forty years later, the five-forces model (Porter, 1980) remains one of the most influential frameworks for formulating strategy. Yet there is a hole in the model, namely, the…

More than forty years later, the five-forces model (Porter, 1980) remains one of the most influential frameworks for formulating strategy. Yet there is a hole in the model, namely, the force of complements. Porter (2008) has advocated against including complements as a force. He argues that the effect of complements fails a test of monotonicity and must be understood via the existing five forces. However, this monotonicity test conflates the positive direct impact of complements with the ambiguo

...
