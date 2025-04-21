A PYMNTS Company

Tech Giants and Startup Acquisitions: Insights From the Evolution of Acquired Products

BY and | April 21, 2025

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft (“AAAMM,” formerly GAFAM) have built vast ecosystems of online products and services. Over the past decade, these firms have extensively acquired other companies, primarily…

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft (“AAAMM,” formerly GAFAM) have built vast ecosystems of online products and services. Over the past decade, these firms have extensively acquired other companies, primarily young startups. Previous literature has shown that incumbents may have several motivations to acquire new entrants: they may be interested in the product, technology, network of users, or staff of the acquired company, or they may seek to eliminate a potential competitor. In th

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
EU Asserts Firm Stand on Tech Oversight Amid Scrutiny from US
Turkish Antitrust Authority Approves Tofaş Takeover of Stellantis Distribution Unit
Ohio Sues United Wholesale Mortgage Over Alleged Broker Collusion
Italy Reconsiders Digital Services Tax as US Tech Pressure Mounts