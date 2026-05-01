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Tech Takes the Helm: How Emerging Technologies Have Rewritten FDI Regimes

BY , and | May 1, 2026

The landscape of foreign direct investment screening has undergone a profound transformation over the past decade. What was once a relatively niche area of international law – focused on industries...

The landscape of foreign direct investment screening has undergone a profound transformation over the past decade. What was once a relatively niche area of international law – focused on industries traditionally associated with national security such as military and defence – has been fundamentally transformed by the rapid emergence of new technologies. Like many jurisdictions, the developments in these technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and adva

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