Tech Takes the Helm: How Emerging Technologies Have Rewritten FDI Regimes

The landscape of foreign direct investment screening has undergone a profound transformation over the past decade. What was once a relatively niche area of international law – focused on industries traditionally associated with national security such as military and defence – has been fundamentally transformed by the rapid emergence of new technologies. Like many jurisdictions, the developments in these technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and adva

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