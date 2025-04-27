TechREG® Chronicle – Digital Platform Governance

Dear Readers,

In this edition of the Chronicle we explore the dynamic and increasingly urgent field of digital platform governance. As regulatory frameworks in the European Union, the United States, and other jurisdictions evolve in response to the growing dominance of large technology companies, this edition brings together leading scholars and policy thinkers examining the legal, economic, and ethical challenges of our digital future. These articles collectively reflect the tension between inn

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...